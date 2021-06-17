Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents till September 30

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of documents like driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till September 30, 2021.

"Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of Covid-19, MoRT&H has advised the Enforcement Authorities that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th September 2021," tweeted MoRT&H.

"This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing," it said.

The Ministry also said it issued an advisory to all states on the matter. Earlier, the deadline for the validity of the documents was set for June 30.

Separately, Ministry said it made some changes in issuance of driving licence.

According to latest decision, candidates undergoing driving training courses at accredited training centres and those who successfully cleared their tests, will be granted an exemption from driving tests at regional transport offices.

The Ministry also said the accredited driving training centres will be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving tracks for candidates to undergo training.

Besides, these centres will also be allowed to provide industry-specific specialised training. The new rules will come into effect from July 1, the Ministry said.

Earlier, candidates had to undergo a driving test at RTOs before getting licence. The new system will help to avoid long queues at RTO offices and cut sown work burden, said the officials in the Ministry.