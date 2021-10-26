Govt forcibly retires five CBI officers, senior advocate

The government has compulsorily retired five CBI officers and a senior public prosecutor, sources said on Tuesday.

The five CBI officers include an assistant superintendent of police and four deputy superintendents of police.

The officers and a senior public prosecutor were compulsorily retired by the president with immediate effect in the public interest under clause 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules, the sources said.

The officers will be paid three months of salaries and allowances.

Commenting on the development, a senior official said that this is part of the zero-tolerance policy in the CBI for ensuring integrity and performance of duty.

Clause 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules gives an absolute right to the government to retire any Government servant, fulfilling the criteria of age and service, in the public interest by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.

