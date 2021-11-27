Govt forms 5-member panel to monitor Central Vista project

Govt forms 5-member panel to monitor Central Vista

The panel, headed by former finance secretary Ratan P Watal, will keep a tab on the pace of work and its quality

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 27 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 14:28 ist
The committee will monitor, inspect the project site from time to time and submit its report and suggestions to the ministry. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union government has formed a five-member Central Vista Oversight committee to monitor and ensure timely completion of its ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project.

The panel, headed by former finance secretary Ratan P Watal, will keep a tab on the pace of work and its quality.

In a memorandum issued on Thursday, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the committee has been formulated to ensure multi-agency and stakeholder coordination for the integration of different works under the project.

The committee will monitor, inspect the project site from time to time and submit its report and suggestions to the ministry.

Other members of the panel are Deputy CAG P K Tiwari, former director of L&T Shailendar Roy and IIT Delhi professor Mausam and the ministry's joint secretary.

It has been formed for the next two years or the next order (whatever is earlier) by the government.

The project was announced in 2019 and the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

Central Vista
India News
New Delhi

