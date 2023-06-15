Govt hurting most marginalised sections: Cong on Centre discontinuing sale of rice, wheat under OMSS to state govts

The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the discontinuing of the sale of rice and wheat from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking out his "frustration" from the Karnataka polls loss on the people.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that by this move the government is hurting the most marginalised sections of society.

Party general secretary (in-charge for Karnataka) Randeep Surjewala also alleged that the "anti-poor" BJP and inimical stance of Modi stand exposed as the government denied the sale of rice by "puppet FCI (Food Corporation of India)" to the Congress government in Karnataka.

“How petty must the PM be to take out his frustrations from his Karnataka loss on the people. But as CM Siddaramaiah says, every effort will be made to ensure Anna Bhagya guarantee is implemented and 10 kg free foodgrains are provided to poor families," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"How petty must the PM be to take out his frustrations from his Karnataka loss on the people. But as CM Siddaramaiah says, every effort will be made to ensure Anna Bhagya guarantee is implemented and 10 kg free foodgrains are provided to poor families," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Surjewala, in a tweet, said, "Let it be remembered that despite road blocks put by the BJP, the Congress will implement the 'Anna Bhagya' but Kannadigas will not pardon state BJP leadership or Modi Government for its enmity towards the SCs, STs, OBCs and the poor," he said.