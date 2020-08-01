Govt issues draft notifications to ensure only BIS certified helmets sold in India

To ensure good quality helmets to be available for two-wheeler users, Union Ministry of Road Transport Ministry and Highways has initiated the process to make only Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certified helmets to be produced and sold in India.

"A draft notification issued for bringing protective helmets for two-wheelers rider under compulsory certification as per Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016. This will enable to have only BIS certified helmets for two-wheelers to be manufactured and sold in India," said a statement from the Ministry.

The stakeholders can send their suggestions on draft notification to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: jspb-morth@gov.in)within 30 days, said the statement.

Once final notification issued, selling or manufacturing non-BIS certified helmet will be an offence. In India, around 70% of helmets sold don't conform to the BIS norms.

"BIS certification will improve the quality of two-wheeler helmets and would improve road safety scenario, and further would be helpful in reducing fatal injuries involving two-wheelers," said the statement.

The BIS already issued a notification about new two-wheeler helmet standards which will come into force on September 4.