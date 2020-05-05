Govt issues SOP for return of Indians stranded abroad

Migrant workers who lost jobs, people with short term visas, pregnant women, elderly and those who are required to return due to death in family will get priority when India begins to bring back stranded people abroad from Thursday.

All those who are allowed to return will have to pay for their air or ship tickets as well as for the mandatory 14-day stay in an institutional quarantine centre. Students and people with medical complications will also get priority in returning to India.

As the country prepares to start the exercise from May 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for those stranded abroad as well as for people who want to fly out of India for "urgent purposes" in planes that the country will be operating for bringing back Indians.

India will be operating 64 flights to around a dozen countries, including UAE, the US and UK, between May 7 and May 13 and a traveller will have to shell out Rs 12,000 to Rs one lakh for ticket depending on the destination.

According to the protocol, only those who have registered with the Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded will get the opportunity to fly out in special planes or sail through naval ships arranged by the government. The cost of travel will be borne by people.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will prepare database of all those who have registered, including details such as "name, age, gender, mobile number, place of residence, place of final destination and information on RT-PCR test (for COVID-19) taken and its result". This will be shared with states in advance.

The MEA will give at least two days notice to those people about the schedule of travel on their online digital platform.

Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the plane or ship after conducting a thermal screening. All passengers will also have to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

The travellers will have to give an undertaking that they will undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days at their own cost as well as they will be travelling on their own risk.

Those who are found symptomatic upon landing will be immediately shifted to hospitals while others will be moved to quarantine centres, which should "possibly" set up in the headquarters of the district to which the arriving passenger belongs.

After the completion of 14 days, tests will be conducted and they would be allowed to leave the centre if the results are negative. They will have to undergo home quarantine for another 14 days.

People stranded in India, who wants to return to their countries, will have to apply to Ministry of Civil Aviation or any agency designated by it.

"Only those persons shall be allowed to travel to the destination countries, who are citizens of that country; who hold visa for at least one year duration of that country; and green card or Overseas Citizens of India card holder. In cases of medical emergency or death in the family, Indian nationals holding six month visa can also be allowed," the MHA said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation will first ensure that the destination country allows entry of such persons before tickets are confirmed. Conditions imposed by the destination country will have to be fulfilled by the traveller.

The travel from India will be on the non-scheduled commercial flights that are being arranged for bringing back stranded Indians from abroad.

These travellers will also undergo screening before they are allowed to board the flight.