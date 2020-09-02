Govt issues SOP on conducting examinations

Govt issues SOP on preventive measures to be taken while conducting examinations

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2020, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 17:01 ist
Representative image

Health Ministry issued SOP on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of Covid-19. SOPs state, arrangements for personal protection gears like masks, hand sanitizers, etc. to be made available by the relevant authorities, according to ANI

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
exams
SoP

What's Brewing

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9A, earphones in India

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9A, earphones in India

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Amazon drivers hang phones from trees to get more work

Amazon drivers hang phones from trees to get more work

 