Govt issues SOP on preventive measures to be taken while conducting examinations

Health Ministry issued SOP on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of Covid-19. SOPs state, arrangements for personal protection gears like masks, hand sanitizers, etc. to be made available by the relevant authorities, according to ANI

Health Ministry issues SOP on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of #COVID19

SOPs state, arrangements for personal protection gears like masks, hand sanitizers etc. to be made available by the relevant authorities pic.twitter.com/8V2d7R0Ke4 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020