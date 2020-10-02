Govt launches 100-day campaign under Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure potable water supply in schools

The Centre on Friday launched a 100-day campaign under Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure potable water supply in all schools and Anganwadi centers across the country.

Speaking at the launching of the event, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat requested the states and Union territories to make it a ''Jan Andolan'' (people's movement).

Insisting that the initiative will be a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary on Friday, the Minister said that he had written to chief ministers lieutenant governors, requesting them to lead the campaign in their respective region.

The Jal Shakti Ministry requesting all the state governments to ensure piped drinking water in all schools and Anganwadi centres in the next 100 days, he said.

These facilities will be operated and maintained by the Gram Panchayat and/or its sub-committee i.e. Village Water & Sanitation Committee or Paani Samiti.

As a ‘nodal department’, the Public Health Engineering Department of States will spearhead the campaign by involving Gram Panchayats and/or its sub-committees, along with other line departments including Education, Women & Child Welfare, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, and Tribal Welfare.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is Jal Shakti Ministry sponsored scheme aimed at providing tap water supply to households with a special focus on women and children by 2024.