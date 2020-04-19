Govt launches iGOT portal to train doctors, health care workers to combat coronavirus

The government has launched a special digital platform iGOT for training and capacity building of healthcare staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics, hygiene workers and technicians, stepping up efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the training courses on this integrated government online training (iGOT) portal include basics of COVID, infection prevention and control, use of PPE, quarantine and isolation, management of COVID-19 cases, laboratory sample collection and testing, ICU care and ventilation management.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and union territories, Chairman of the Empowered Group-4 Arun Kumar Panda has asked state governments, district administrations and municipal bodies to ensure training of the identified resources as per the job requirement through the portal on an urgent basis.

A master database of healthcare professionals and volunteers has also been made operational which provides state and district wise availability of human resources from various groups along with the contact details of nodal officers.

Data regarding a large pool of doctors including AYUSH doctors, nurses, other healthcare professionals and volunteer workforce has been shared on the dashboard and more information will progressively be made available, Panda said in the letter.

The dashboard can be used by state governments and district administrations or municipal bodies to prepare their crisis management/contingency plans based on the available manpower in coordination with the nodal officers from each group.

The master database can also be used to utilise the services of volunteers for various activities including enforcement of social distancing at banks, ration shops, mandi and providing help to the elderly, divyang and orphanages.

It will also help the states and union territories to mobilise human resources from one location to another for their utilisation.

The portal provides anytime onsite delivery of training material/ module through any device including mobile phone, laptop and desktop.

The Centre has constituted 11 Empowered Groups to formulate plans and provide effective solutions to address the challenges emanating from the COVID 19 outbreak in the country.

Of these, the Empowered Group-4 has been mandated with the identification of human resources for various COVID 19 related activities along with the necessary capacity building for them