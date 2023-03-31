Govt launches app of National Logistics Portal Marine

Govt launches mobile app of National Logistics Portal Marine

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2023, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 20:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched 'Sagar Setu' mobile app of National Logistics Portal Marine.

Sonowal said the app will provide real-time information of activities that are generally not in reach of the importer, exporter, and customs broker, including vessel-related information, gate, container freight stations and transactions.

According to an official statement, it also enables digital transactions for payments required for the clearance process of import and export like container freight station charges, shipping line charges, transportation charges, etc.

Sonowal said the Sagar-Setu app of the National Logistics Portal (Marine) would help custodians in easier access to functionalities on a hand-held device.

The mobile app will ensure data mobility such that approvals and monitoring shall be at the finger tips of port and ministry officials as well as stakeholders, he added.

