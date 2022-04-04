Govt likely to introduce Bill in RS to amend laws governing CAs, company secretaries

The Centre is likely to table the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further to amend the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949, the Cost and Works Accountants Act, 1959 and the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, as passed by the Lok Sabha, to be taken into consideration and be passed.
Tribal affairs Minister Arjun Munda is to move a Bill to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura, as passed by the Lok Sabha and to be taken into consideration and to be passed by the Upper House of Parliament.
The discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is also likely to conclude in the Rajya Sabha with a reply by the minister. "Reply to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, raised by M. Shanmugam, on March 30," the Rajya Sabha List of Business said.
Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma is to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 312th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/ observations contained in its 308th Report on 'Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on MSME Sector and Mitigation Strategy adopted to Counter it' pertaining to the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise.
Kanta Kardam and Naranbhai J. Rathwa to lay a copy of reports of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (2021-22).
