Govt must not allow backdoor entry to Big Tech for 5G: COAI

The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) urged the government on Thursday not to allow Big Tech companies to enter the 5G spectrum auction this month via back-door channels.

“The spectrum should not be provided on administrative basis, as it leads to no business case for the rollout of 5G networks in the country,” S P Kochhar, director general of COAI said.

“Any consideration of administrative allocation of spectrum for such networks is fundamentally against (the) principles of level-playing field, and effectively provides a backdoor entry to big technology players,” the COAI said in a statement. According to the telecom industry body, the administrative allocation of the spectrum, in effect, gives leave to big technology players to provide 5G services and solutions to Indian enterprises without having to deal with regulatory compliance and payment of levies like other telecom service providers (TSPs).

“We are happy to note that companies wanting to use 5G spectrum have made applications for open bidding…through a transparent auction process, which ensures that level playing field is maintained and all interested parties bid for the spectrum required by them,” the statement said.

The industry body comments come against the backdrop of Adani group making an entry into the race to acquire telecom spectrum that will pitch it directly against Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel during the upcoming auction.