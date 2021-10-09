Govt notifies appointment of Chief Justices of eight HCs, transfer of CJs of five other HCs

The President has appointed Chief Justices of eight High Courts, including the Karnataka High Court, and transferred Chief Justices of five other High Courts.

Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi of Allahabad High Court would now be Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Justice Rajesh Bindal, acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court would now be Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Prakash Srivastava of the Madhya Pradesh High Court would be the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of Chhattisgarh HC would head the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Acting Chief Justice of Karnataka HC, Justice Satish Chandra Sharma would be the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Ranjit V More of the Meghalaya High Court would be Chief Justice there only.

Justice Aravind Kumar of the Karnataka HC would head the Gujarat High Court, and Justice R V Malimath of the Himachal Pradesh would be the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The government has acted on a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium on September 16 in this regard.

Besides appointment of new Chief Justices, the government also notified transfer of Justice Akil A Kureshi, currently Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, to the Rajasthan High Court and Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC Indrajit Mahanty to the Tripura High Court in his place, Justice Mohammad Rafiq, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh to the Himachal Pradesh, Justice Biswanath Samadder, Chief Justice of Meghalaya to Sikkim High Court, and Justice A K Goswami, Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC to Chhattisgarh High Court.

