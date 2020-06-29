Govt of India bans TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser among other Chinese apps

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology decided to block 59 apps by invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act in light of the new threats, the country is facing, referring to the India-China tensions over the past few weeks along the Line of Actual Control where 20 soldiers were martyred and many more injured.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs has sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps, informed the Press Information Bureau.

These apps include popular short-form video and social media platform TikTok, UC Browser, file sharing app Shareit and leading phone manufacturer Xiaomi's Mi Video Call and Mi Community.

In view of information available these apps are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order, the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

The Ministry of Information Technology said that they had received complaints from several sources including many reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India."

Elements hostile to national security and defence of India are compiling this data, mining it, and profiling, which ultimately damages the sovereignty and integrity of state. "This is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the ministry said in a statement. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received appeals from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy resulting in other public order issues, they added.

Based on the inputs received from public and security concerns from experts, such apps that pose a threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Centre has decided to ban the usage of 59 apps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian soldiers have given a befitting response to those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh, asserting that the world has noticed India’s commitment and might when it comes to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, yesterday during his Mann Ki Baat address to the nation.