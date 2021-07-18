Govt proposes PM meet with leaders on Covid-19, Oppn says do it inside Parliament

Government has proposed a meeting of party leaders on Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief them on Covid-19 but Opposition parties are not enthused and some found the idea "unacceptable" as the programme came at a time Parliament is in Session.

Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha that Modi would give a presentation and briefing on Covid-19 and its management at Parliament Annexe. Two experts will also be present during the briefing.

However, Opposition leaders were not in agreement with the proposal saying Modi should actually brief the Parliament, which will be in Session from Monday.

Sources said parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party and AAP among others were opposed to the idea, saying the government should brief the entire MPs and not just leaders. It should happen inside Parliament, they said.

The government plan is to have a visual presentation by experts following which they could take questions from the leaders.

"MPs do not want fancy PowerPoint presentations on Covid-19 from the Prime Minister or this government in some conference room. Parliament is in session. Come to the floor of the House," Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said.

"This is nothing but event management. It is curious that the Prime Minister will not brief inside Parliament but in Annexe. Any discussion on Covid-19 should happen inside the House," a senior Opposition leader said.

The Opposition parties are gearing up to raise "mismanagement" of Covid-19 situation, shortage of vaccines, economic slowdown arising out of the pandemic and unemployment during the Monsoon Session.

Parties have also started giving notices on several aspects of Covid-19 management, even as the government said it was willing to discuss all issues of public interest.