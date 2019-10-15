Govt repatriates school education secretary Rina Ray

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2019, 14:53pm ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2019, 14:53pm ist
Rina Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy. PTI Photo

The government on Tuesday repatriated school education secretary Rina Ray to her parent cadre, according to a personnel ministry order.

Ray, a 1984-batch IAS officer of union territories cadre, was in May last year named the secretary, the Department of School Education and Literacy in the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The Appointments Committee of the cabinet has approved the repatriation of Ray to her parent cadre with immediate effect, the order said without citing any reason.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare has been given additional charge of the post of secretary, the Department of School Education and Literacy. 

Ministry of Human Resource Development
