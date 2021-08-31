Govt returns 14 names for elevation as HC judges

Govt returns 14 names recommended by collegium for elevation as HC judges

The names for elevation were made for the high courts of Delhi, Calcutta, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Kerala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2021, 07:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 07:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government is learnt to have returned to the Supreme Court collegium names of 14 advocates it had recommended for elevation as high court judges.

Sources in the government said all the names were returned with a request to reconsider within a span of one week sometime in end of July and early August.

But the recommendations by the apex court collegium were made nearly a year ago. In some cases the recommendations were made over a year ago.

The names for elevation were made for the high courts of Delhi, Calcutta, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Kerala, the sources said without elaborating.

Also read: Nine new Supreme Court judges to be sworn in on August 31

In written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said during the last one year, the Supreme Court collegium recommended 80 names for appointment as judges of various high courts, out of which 45 judges were appointed and the remaining proposals are under various stages of processing.

He had said that between July 1, 2020, and July 15, 2021, the Supreme Court collegium made 80 recommendations for appointment of judges in various high courts.

In Pics: Meet 9 new Supreme Court judges

Out of these, 45 "recommendees" were appointed by the government as high court judges and the "remaining proposals are under various stages of processing with the government and the SC Collegium", Rijiju had said.

India has 25 high courts with a sanctioned strength of 1,098 judges. The working strength as on August 1 stands at 643 -- a shortfall of 455 judges.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
India News
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

DH Toon | 'Break farmers' heads for PM's Sabka Prayas?'

DH Toon | 'Break farmers' heads for PM's Sabka Prayas?'

Excited fans return to US Open but confront long lines

Excited fans return to US Open but confront long lines

India cross their best medal haul at Paralympics

India cross their best medal haul at Paralympics

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

 