Govt says 1,340 'Made-in-India' ventilators delivered to states

The Centre delivered 275 ventilators each, procured through PM-CARES fund, to Maharashtra and Delhi, the worst-hit states by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also placed orders for procuring 50,000 ventilators from domestic manufacturers, of which 1,340 machines that keep critically ill patients breathing have been delivered to six states, including Karnataka.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Karnataka has received 90 ventilators that were procured through PM-CARES Fund, while Gujarat received 175, Bihar got 100 and Rajasthan 75.

Last month, the PM-CARES Fund had allocated Rs 2000 crore for supply of 50,000 ‘Made-in-India’ ventilators to government-run Covid hospitals in all states and union territories.

Of the 50,000 ventilators for which the order had been placed, 2,923 have been manufactured and 1,340 delivered.

The Centre had placed orders for supply of 30,000 ventilators with Bharat Electronics Limited. The remaining 20000 ventilators are being manufactured by AgVa Healthcare (10,000), AMTZ Basic (5,650), AMTZ High End (4,000) and Allied Medical (350).



By the end of June, the Centre aims to deliver 14,000 ventilators to all states and union territories.

Besides ventilators, the PM-CARES Fund had allocated Rs 1,000 crore for welfare of migrant workers. The funds were allocated taking into account the population of the state and the number of positive Covid-19 cases.

This assistance was to be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants.

The main recipients of the grant are Maharashtra (Rs 181 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 103 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 83 crore), Gujarat (Rs 66 crore), Delhi (Rs 55 crore), West Bengal (Rs 53 crore), Bihar (Rs 51 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 50 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 50 crore) and Karnataka (Rs 34 crore).

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the worst-hit states by the Covid-19 pandemic which account for more than 65% of the total infections in the country.