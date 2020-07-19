Govt seeks 300-word article on suitability from Vigilance Commissioner aspirants

Bureaucrats of former bureaucrats aspiring to compete for the lone post of Vigilance Commissioner in the anti-corruption watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) will have to submit a 300-word write-up explaining why they are suitable for the job along with the applications.

The government has invited applications last week for one post, which is becoming vacant in October when incumbent member Sharad Kumar will be completing his term.

The CVC has three members, including Chairperson and two members. At present Sanjay Kothari is the chairperson, while Kumar and Suresh N Patel are members. The Vigilance Commissioner shall hold office for a term of four years or until the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

“It is proposed to appoint a Vigilance Commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission, against the vacancy due to arise in October, 2020, as one Vigilance Commissioner will demit office on completion of tenure,” the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has said in an order. The last date for sending the application is August 17.

The pro forma for the application says that the applications should “indicate your suitability assessments for the post (in not more than 300 words)”.

All applicants should be of outstanding merit and impeccable integrity and should have knowledge and at least 25 years of experience in the relevant field(s), the order said.

According to the rules, those who are or were in All India Service or any civil service of the Union or in a civil post under the Union having knowledge and experience in the matters relating to vigilance, policy making and administration including police administration are eligible to apply for the post.

Those who held office or are holding office in a corporation established by or under any Central Act or a Government company owned or controlled by the Central Government and persons who have expertise and experience in finance including insurance and banking, law, vigilance, and investigations can also apply.