Govt seeks suggestions to ensure safe movement of construction equipment vehicles on roads

Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2020, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 20:12 ist
Union Ministry of Road Transport Ministry has sought suggestions on how to ensure safety when construction equipment vehicles that are used for infrastructure projects are running on public roads along with other vehicles.

The Ministry issued a draft notification to address the issue of safety requirements, the safety of the operator and to ensure safety while such machines are running on public roads along with other vehicles, said a statement.

As of now, certain safety requirements are already mandated for Construction Equipment Vehicles in Central Motors Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.

This standard aims to introduce Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 160, to introduce several safety requirements like visual display requirements, requirements for operator station and maintenance areas, non-metallic fuel tanks, among others." These vehicles are mainly used for carrying out various infrastructure projects.

