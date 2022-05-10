Govt sets target to halve road accident deaths by 2024

Govt sets target to reduce 50% road accident deaths by 2024: Gadkari

PTI
PTI,
  • May 10 2022, 15:01 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 15:01 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

The government has set a target to reduce 50 per cent road accident deaths by 2024, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

He also stressed the sensitisation of stakeholders for collectively addressing issues regarding road safety.

Addressing an event on Monday, the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said that road safety is a very serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents.

The minister said action should be taken immediately on black spots.

Black Spots are locations having higher concentration of road accidents.

All Ros (regional officers) and PDs (project directors) should take a pledge of zero accidents, he added.

Road accidents
Nitin Gadkari
India News

