Govt should be more transparent on what is happening at border with China: Rahul

Govt should be more transparent about China: Rahul

PTI
  • May 26 2020, 21:29 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 21:29 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government to come clear on what is happening at the border with China in Ladakh and be more transparent.

Amid a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh, Gandhi refused to say anything more till he understood the facts.

"I think, on the India-China issue, we would like to see some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes very difficult for us to have a position without understanding the facts," he told reporters when asked about the issue at a virtual press conference. 

"The government should make it clear to the people of India, what exactly is happening on the border. We are hearing different stories so, I don't want to go into conjecture, but it is important that the government of India makes it clear, what is happening on the border so that people can understand and have a proper position," he said.

"I leave it to the wisdom of the government. But, transparency is needed. We should know what is happening, but the country does not know," he said.

He said till the time there is more transparency on the issue, it would not be proper on his part to comment.

"If there is more information, only then can I express my views," he said.

There has been a standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the border in Ladakh, amid build-up of troops on both sides since early May.

The external affairs ministry has, however, rejected China's claims of Indian troops trespassing the Chinese border and have instead accused Beijing of doing so. 

Rahul Gandhi
China
Ladakh
India

