'Govt should remove confusion over CAA among Muslims'

Shia cleric and a member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, here on Wednesday expressed concern over police action against anti-CAA protesters in the state and said the government should remove confusion among Muslims on the legislation.

Interacting with media persons here, the maulana said, "There is confusion and fear among Muslims. It is the duty of the government to remove confusion over the CAA."

He also showed displeasure over police action in Muzaffarnagar on December 20.

He visited the principal of a local madrassa, Asad Raza, who was allegedly tortured by police during the Muzaffarnagar protest.

He also met the family of Noor Mohd, who was allegedly killed in a firing during the protest.