Over 254 crore spent on PM's foreign visits in 5 years

Govt spent over Rs 254 crore on PM Modi's foreign visits in 5 years

As per information available, the expenditure on Prime Minister's overseas visit during the last five years is Rs 2,54,87,01,373.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 21:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: PTI Photo

The government spent Rs 254.87 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits over the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"As per information available, the expenditure on Prime Minister's overseas visit during the last five years is Rs 2,54,87,01,373," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Upper House in a written reply.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Foreign trips

Related videos

What's Brewing

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger

Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages

Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages

 