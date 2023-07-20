Govt spent over Rs 254 crore on PM Modi's foreign visits in 5 years

The government spent Rs 254.87 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits over the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
"As per information available, the expenditure on Prime Minister's overseas visit during the last five years is Rs 2,54,87,01,373," Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Upper House in a written reply.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city
India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby
Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy
China's Xi gets nostalgic with 'old friend' Kissinger
Homestays draw tourists to Kashmir's border villages