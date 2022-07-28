Govt spent over Rs 3,339 cr on ads in five yrs: Thakur

Govt spent over Rs 3,339 crore on ads in five years: Thakur

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 28 2022, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 18:57 ist

The government spent Rs 3,339.49 crore on advertisements in the print and electronic media over a five-year period from 2017, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Thakur said the government had spent Rs 1,756.48 crore on advertisements in the print media from 2017-18 till July 12 this year.

The expenditure on advertisements in the electronic media in the same period was Rs 1,583.01 crore.

The expenditure was incurred by the government through the Central Bureau of Communication, Thakur said.

The minister said there was no expenditure incurred by any ministry or department of the government on advertisements in foreign media through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. 

India News
Anurag Thakur
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
