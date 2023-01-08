Govt striving for support to NRIs, non-discriminatory treatment: Jaishankar at Pravasi event

India’s recent migration and mobility partnership agreements with France, Germany, Portugal, United Kingdom and Denmark were part of the government’s effort to provide as much support as possible to its citizens and people with origins in the country abroad to get non-discriminatory treatment in host nations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

“Our endeavour is to maximize support for them and to ensure that they realize the benefits and achievements that are due to them,” Jaishankar said inaugurating the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore on Sunday, adding: “We strive to create a better global workplace, a more secure travelling experience and a non-discriminatory treatment abroad.”

Jaishankar also referred to the Working Holiday Programme which India just signed with Austria and the more liberal working conditions which the Australian Government to migrants from India.

He said that the government was also working on ensuring more predictable and liberal visa and work provisions in some other nations.

“The biggest difference, however, is the higher standing of India and the stronger relationships that we have established with virtually every nation that hosts our community. This is reflected in your stature and standing in these societies,” said the external affairs minister.

The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Sunday was the prelude to the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Monday.

The President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and the President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, will attend the event on Monday.

“India has the largest diaspora in the world and many would say, the most talented. But what is perhaps unique about us is the intensity of the bonding between the community abroad and the motherland,” Jaishankar said. “And that is a two-way street which is promoted particularly by activities like the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas. This relationship was very much in evidence amidst the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said that the identity of a diaspora was very much derived from how closely it was connected to its roots.

“It is a matter of pride for us that centers of faith are growing abroad, and I think the one in Abu Dhabi has attracted particular attention. The centers of faith are growing abroad because they also serve to inculcate values, promote culture and nurture traditions. The youth living abroad today, therefore, has many more opportunities than before to stay connected,” said the external affairs minister.