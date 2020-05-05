Govt suspends all visas, bars OCI card holders' travel

Govt suspends all visas, bars OCI card holders' travel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2020, 19:30 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 19:56 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The government Tuesday suspended all existing visas, barring a few exceptions, granted to foreign nationals till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an order said.

In a separate order, the Union Home Ministry said it has extended on 'gratis' basis the visas of foreigners stranded in India due the lockdown.

The extension will be for a period of 30 days beyond opening of international travel.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Home Ministry also said it has kept in abeyance multiple-entry life-long visas given to Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders till international travel remains suspended.

However, the OCI card holders who are already in India can stay in the country for "any length of time", it said.

All existing visas granted to foreigners -- except those belonging to diplomatic, official, UN international organisations, employment and project categories -- shall remain suspended till prohibition on international air travel of passengers from and to India is lifted by the government, the order said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Overseas Citizens of India
Visa
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
MHA

What's Brewing

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Air India to operate 64 repatriation flights: Puri

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Nadal: 'I see 2020 as practically lost' for tennis

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Trying to rush home, 8 migrant workers die in accident

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

Bois Locker Room: Content removed, says Instagram

 