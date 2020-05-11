Govt to allow rail services: Here are the guidelines

The Indian Railways is gearing up to gradually restart its passenger trains from May 12 amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

Indian Railways had suspended all passenger services starting on March 25 till May 3 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While it has been running its freight and parcel services, passenger trains made a fleeting comeback with the Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded migrant workers across the country.

On April 16, as Indian Railways turned 167 years old, a railway spokesperson had said, "Never ever in its history, there has been such a long interruption of services. Not during the World Wars, not during the 1974 railway strike, or any other national calamity or natural disaster."

As the passenger trains eye to return to the tracks in a phased manner, here's a list of guidelines that would help you navigate the process better -

* Ticket reservation will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/)

* The 'dos and don'ts' that the passengers would need to follow -- arriving at least an hour before the train's departure time for adequate screening, compulsory use of masks, details about downloading the Aarogya Setu app -- would be printed on the tickets.

* Face covers and screening at departure have been made compulsory for travellers and only the asymptomatic ones would be allowed to board the trains.

* The provisions of 'tatkal' and 'premium tatkal', as well as 'current booking', will not be available. The trains would have very few stops during the journey.

* The passengers will not be able to book tickets at the stations and no counter tickets, including platform tickets, will be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter stations

* Blankets and linen may not be provided to passengers given the prevailing pandemic situation. The temperature in the AC coaches would be higher than usual along with specific norms and it would be made sure that there was maximum supply of fresh air.

Due to the lockdown, around 15,523 trains, catering to over 20 million passengers daily, run by the Indian Railways have been affected. This includes 9,000 passenger trains and 3,000 mail express services which run every day.