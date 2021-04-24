Govt to allow Road-Trains for goods transport

Govt to allow Road-Trains for goods transport on select corridors

The standards have been prepared after examining European benchmarks, keeping in mind Indian operating conditions

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Apr 24 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 16:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Aimed at revolutioning the goods transport and reduce the overall logistic costs, the government is set to allow Road-Trains on select highways.

A Road-Train is a motor vehicle wherein the traction is provided by the puller, which is connected to a serial combination of trailers or semi-trailers.

To pave the way for new kind of transportation, the Automotive Industry Standards Committee has amended its AIS-113 Standard to include the safety requirements of Road-Trains. The Union Ministry of Road Transport has published the draft on its web site seeking comments from stake holders.

"These standards shall pave the way for a breakthrough intervention for a fast and efficient movement of goods along the long-distance freight corridors," the Ministry said in a statement.

The standards have been prepared after examining European benchmarks, keeping in mind Indian operating conditions.

The Automotive Industry Standards Committee comprising members from relevant Ministries, Testing Agencies and  Industry stakeholders.

The amended standard AIS-113 (Code of Practice for Type Approval of Trailers / Semi-trailers of categories T2, T3 and T4 being towed by Motor Vehicles of categories N2 and N3) has been published for invitation of public comments, after which it shall be notified in due course, said the statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Road Transport

Related videos

What's Brewing

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

Urban affluent hit by 2nd Covid wave after dodging 1st

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

In Pics | Oscars Best picture winners of past 10 years

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Rajkumar a subject for many PhD theses

Imagine, surgery without a scar

Imagine, surgery without a scar

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

5 things to watch for at the Oscars this year

 