Govt to bring amendments in CrPC, IPC: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Centre has started the process of bringing amendments in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to a Haryana government statement.

At the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meeting, chaired by him, Shah also asked state governments to constitute a committee of senior IPS officers for sharing their suggestions for the amendments with the Centre.

The NZC grouping comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the National Capital Territory of Delhi

The Union Minister said the Centre is soon going to establish a University for Forensic Sciences and suggested state governments open at least one forensics college affiliated with the university.

This will not only help in resolving criminal cases expeditiously but also generate employment avenues for the youth, he said.

The home minister said the Centre has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics cases and each state should take firm steps to keep check on drug-smuggling.

He lauded initiatives taken by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in this regard and said that his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh has also convened a meeting over the issue.

In the meeting, Amarinder expressed concern over drug abuse in the northern states, which he said has become a significant problem.

"Requested Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji to urgently formulate a comprehensive National Drug Policy for coherent response to this problem," Amarinder said in a tweet later.

Expressing concerns over cases of child abuse, Shah said that despite strict laws in place, accused in such cases are not convicted even after six months of the crime.

Therefore, all states should appoint Director Public Prosecutors to ensure speedy execution of such cases, he directed, as per the statement.

Shah asked the states to ensure opening of a bank branch every five kms so that the reach of Direct Benefit Transfer scheme increases.

He urged the Chief Ministers to take up the issue in the state-level bankers' committee meetings and provide them the list of those villages where branches needed to be opened.

The Home Minister requested all the chief ministers that in addition to the Zonal Council meetings, regular meetings may also be held among them to discuss and resolve inter-state issues.

Meanwhile, Shah said that at the Western Zonal Council meeting recently held in Goa, about 90 per cent of issues were resolved.

The Council reviewed the progress of implementation of the recommendations made during the previous meeting.

In the NZC meeting, apart from Punjab and Haryana CMs, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal were present.

Various Ministers from these States, and senior officers from the Central and state governments including the chief secretaries and secretaries to government of India were also present.

It was decided that the next meeting of the Northern Zonal Council would be held in Jaipur.