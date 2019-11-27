Govt to hold talks with trade unions planning strike

The government will hold discussions with trade unions which have threatened to go on a nationwide strike on January 8 next year, Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Wednesday in Rajya Sabha.

"The government has till date not received any notice for a nationwide strike on 8th January 2020," he said.

However, the minister said it is learnt through various media reports that some Central Trade Unions (CTUs) have given a call for a nationwide general strike on January 8, 2020.

"We will call all stakeholders and discuss with them," Gangwar said, adding demands of trade unions and MPs would be considered.

"As and when a strike notice is received by the government, the Central Industrial Relations Machinery (CIRM) under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) initiates conciliation proceedings with the objective of resolving issues involved in strike ," the minister informed.

Gangwar highlighted that the government has resolved 95- 98 per cent of issues which were raised previously and there were no strikes.

In September, Central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide general strike on January 8 against government's alleged failure to respond to demands of workers.

As many as 10 central unions announced the strike in a national open mass convention of workers.

The central unions are pressing for a 12-point Charter of Demands.