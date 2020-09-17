Govt to increase Janaushadhi stores from 6,606 to 10,500: Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said that the government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhanmantri Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) to 10,500 by the of March 2025.

At present, there are 6,606 stores spread across the country.

Once the number of stores was increased to 10,500, it will ensure easy reach of affordable medicines to people in every nook and corner of the country, he said.

"At present, four warehouses of (Janaushadhi) exist at Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru and Guwahati. The government is planning to open two more warehouses in Western and Central India. In addition, the appointment of distributors in states/UTs is also being envisioned to strengthen the supply chain system," a statement said.

"Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, Janaushadhi Kendras achieved an appreciable sales turnover of Rs.146.59 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 compared to Rs. 75.48 crore achieved in the first quarter of 2019-20," he said

From July to September, 2020 (till September15), the stores added sales worth Rs.109.43 crore. The total sales up to September 15, 2020 was Rs. 256.02 crore, the minister added.