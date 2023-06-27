Govt to seek ideas to tackle tomatoes' price rise/fall

Govt to launch 'Tomato Grand Challenge' to get ideas to tackle sudden spike/fall in prices

The purpose is to come out with a comprehensive strategic solution for reducing the loss while imparting value addition.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 22:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Fille Photo

To tackle a sudden spike or fall in the prices of tomatoes, the Consumer Affairs Ministry will launch on June 20 a grand challenge, inviting innovative ideas for improving the production, processing and storage of the commodity.

"We will launch the Tomato Grand Challenge this week. We will invite innovative ideas, create prototypes, and then scale up as we did in the case of Onion," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh told PTI.

The Grand Challenge aims to bring innovative, modular, and cost-effective solutions to develop "technologies for pre-production; primary processing, post-harvest, storage and valorisation of tomato" at the farm, rural and urban levels, he said.

Read | Tomato prices soar above Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru

The purpose is to come out with a comprehensive strategic solution for reducing the loss while imparting value addition.

"We have done in onion in the last one year. We received 600-odd ideas for Onion, out of which 13 ideas are now mentored under the guidance of experts," Kumar said.

In the case of tomato, sudden spike or fall in prices can be tackled if there is good storage and processing. Like the buffer, there should be a stabilised mechanism. For this, innovation at the seed level, primary storage, post-harvest and crop information is necessary, Singh said.

The ideas will be invited for four verticals. First is developing and popularising improved tomato varieties, production technology or practices suiting the rainy season, dry and humid heat weather conditions, processing, enhanced fruit shelf life, and mechanised harvesting.

Second is designing and disseminating information systems pertaining to crop planning, market intelligence for farmers, interface platforms for farmers/nurseries/ traders/customer interface, production practices, etc.

Third is innovative post-harvest treatments and packaging solutions to minimise post-harvest losses during harvesting, handling, and transportation.

Fourth is innovative storage technologies and solutions for longer preservation and so on to reduce panic selling due to perishability.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Inflation

Related videos

What's Brewing

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

Liquor sales volume grows 14% in FY23

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

 