Govt to provide mobile connectivity to border villages

Govt to provide mobile connectivity to border villages

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 19:44 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Mobile connectivity will be provided to 354 villages soon, which are located in strategic and border areas, Telecom and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

Tender for 144 uncovered villages in the strategic, remote and border areas of the country has been finalised and is under implementation in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Remaining 210 villages are in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. These villages have been strategically chosen to cover border area connectivity on the mobile.

 Satellite-based DSPTs (Digital Satellite Phone Terminal) are also being provided at 1347 sites for Army, BRO, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB in Jammu and Kashmir.  Out of which 183 sites are already commissioned and remaining are in the process.

The DoT to also provide connectivity in uncovered villages of 68 Aspirational Districts, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telecom
Department of Telecom
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020: Top deals on smart TVs

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

Covid-19 worsens India's child-labour problem

 