Govt to simplify permit regime for tourist vehicles

To encourage seemless movement of tourist passenger vehicles move seamlessly across the country, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposes new scheme in which tourist vehicle operator may apply online for an all-India tourist permit.

After the successful implementation of national permit regime for goods vehicle, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification for the amendment to the national permit regime under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 for introduce a similar scheme to passenger tourist vehicles.

This motive has culminated into a new set of rules, which henceforth will be known as, 'All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2020', it added.

The ministry has invited comments from public and other stakeholders on it.

As per the proposal, any tourist vehicle operator can apply for an all-India tourist authorization permit through online mode.

"All such authorisations shall be issued after all relevant documents submitted as stipulated in the rules and due nationwide fees deposited towards such permit, within 30 days of submission of such applications," the statement from the Ministry said.

The scheme also proposes on granting all India permit from the period of 3 months to a maximum of 3 years.

"This scheme will render consolidation of a central database and fees of all such authorisation/permits, which might give a sense of tourist movements, scope of improvement, promotion of tourism and help increase revenues generated through such registrations," it said.

However the Ministry also said that all existing permits shall continue to be in force during their validity.

Earlier passengers tourists vehicle associations urged the government to introduce nationwide permit to them one the line of goods carrier.