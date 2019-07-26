Govt to write to parents of Kargil war martyrs: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the Union government will write to parents of Kargil War martyrs and serving soldiers to pay tributes to their valour.

Speaking at a ceremony at the BJP headquarters to observe the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Singh said the government will explain in these letters how these brave soldiers serving in adverse circumstances at borders made the country safe and proud with their sacrifices and valour.

He also noted that it was the Narendra Modi government which implemented the 'One Rank, One Pension' scheme for ex-servicemen and allocated over Rs 30,000 crore for this, according to a BJP statement.

BJP working president J P Nadda said at the ceremony that the country is safe under Modi's leadership.

The country will always be indebted to soldiers who repulsed Pakistani forces and foiled the enemy's design during the 1999 Kargil War, he said. PTI KR KR ABH ABH