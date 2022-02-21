Govt wants sustained economic recovery: FM Sitharaman

Govt wants sustained recovery; infrastructure spending will have multiplier effects: FM Sitharaman

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 21 2022, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 14:33 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI FIle Photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government wants a sustained recovery and the budget proposals on infrastructure building are an attempt to create the multiplier effect to help the economy.

Speaking at a post-budget interaction with the industry in the financial capital of the country, Sitharaman said the budget has been prepared at a time when the economy is coming out of the impact of the pandemic.

Also Read | Indian economy to grow at quickest pace among large nations: Finance Ministry report

“A sustained recovery is what we would want. The budget has growth revival as a priority along with messages for sustainability as a priority and on predictable tax regimen,” she said.

Stating that technology has helped the government make payments to the affected people during the pandemic, Sitharaman said it is also looking at how digital solutions can be deployed in the education and the farming sectors.

The government wants to push innovation and the support to help the startups will continue, Sitharaman added.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
Indian economy
infrastructure
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Carlsen in chess match

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 