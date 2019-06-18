Govt warns against "age-inappropriate" dance by kids

Taking serious note of children performing “suggestive and age-inappropriate” dance moves in several reality shows, the Government on Tuesday warned entertainment TV channels against airing such programmes.

Issuing an advisory to all private satellite television channels, the Information and Broadcasting ministry has asked them to abide by the provisions contained in the programme and advertising codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

The Act and the rules made to regulate television programme contents provide that no programme should be carried on TV which denigrates children.,The programmes meant for children should not contain any bad language or explicit scenes of violence, they also stipulate

“Several dance based reality TV shows portray young children performing dance moves originally done by adults in movies and other popular modes of entertainment. These moves are often suggestive and age-inappropriate,” the ministry noted.

Such acts may also have “distressing impact” on children at a young and impressionable age.

“The channels have been advised to abide by the rules and avoid showing children in indecent, suggestive and inappropriate manner in dance reality shows or other such programmes,” the ministry said.

The ministry, however, did not share the names of entertainment channels and the reality shows in which children were shown performing “suggestive and age-inappropriate” dance moves.

“All private satellite TV channels are expected to abide by the provisions contained in programme and advertising codes prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the rules framed,” the ministry said.

They have been advised to exercise “maximum” restraint, sensitivity and caution while airing reality shows and programmes in which young children perform dance, the ministry added.