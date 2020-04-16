Govt will nail the Bandra protest conspiracy culprit: Shiv Sena

Two days after the Bandra migrants protest, the Shiv Sena on Thursday chose to broke its silence saying that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra will nail the conspiracy.

The Shiv Sena also accused its former ally BJP of trying to destabilise the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Besides, it also came down heavily on the migrants who demanded return journey and compounded problems in the state during a state of complete lockdown.

"Those who remain with us in difficult times are the real ‘sons of the soil’… with this kind of experience, the government must ensure that those who want to create trouble by leaving the state should not return (when the situation is normal)," the Shiv Sena said in a strongly-worded editorial in Saamana, the party mouthpiece.

The editorial said that the government must find out the credentials of those who crowded in Bandra by violating the lockdown rules and attempting to harm the state.

The editorial said that outstation trains depart not just from Bandra but also from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai Central, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. "But the crowds gathered only at Bandra. What do you call this," the editorial questioned.

The editorial admitted the present crisis had affected cross-section of the society but the daily wagers are the worst impacted. The government needs to take a different stand for poor people.

"The country is in a financial crisis, and running a state is also not easy. Till yesterday, the state looked after these people and now they want to run away. This is improper," it said.

On the issue of rumours of restarting of trains, it said: "It was in the news… How did the railways accept reservations after April 15? Even before it became clear that the Prime Minister will extend the lockdown, it was a crime to make 40 lakh ticket bookings and create confusion among the people."

Blaming the Railway ministry for the Bandra episode, the Sena pointedly demanded: “Will Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demand resignation of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal?”

"This is a huge conspiracy and we will unmask it… We shall nail those who attempted to use the Corona crisis as an excuse to create disturbances for the Maharashtra Government,” the Sena vowed.

Indirectly hitting out at Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of NCP, the Sena wondered what the police were doing when so many thousands gathered, while they (police) keep ‘caning’ anyone else who moves out during lockdown.