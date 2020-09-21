Govt working on common video conferencing system for all courts: Sanjay Dhotre

The process of developing a uniform video conferencing platform by the government for all courts across the country in underway, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre informed the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek K Tankha's question, the Minister said "Under the eCourts Project, all ICT Solutions have been developed in-house by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), whereas video conferencing solution has been procured from the third party and hosted on the cloud at National Data Centre, Delhi as the on-premise solution to ensure the security of the data and to keep the data under complete control of the NIC."

"Recently, under the Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has selected a few Made in India Videoconferencing solutions through Innovation Challenge. NIC is entrusted for evaluation and study of the suitability of these solutions for its usefulness in the courts’ function. On finding suitability and acceptance, these solutions could be used for High Courts and District Courts to meet their requirements," the Minister said.

To a question on the timeline for its implementation, the Minister said, "expected timeline of evaluation, testing and commissioning of above solutions as per suitability is about 10 to 12 weeks."