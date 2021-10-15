Rahul Gandhi takes dig at govt's foreign policy

Govt's foreign policy -- how to lose friends, influence nobody: Rahul Gandhi's dig at Centre

India on Thursday reacted cautiously to Bhutan and China signing the agreement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 15 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 20:59 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: AFP File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at the Centre over Bhutan and China signing a pact on border talks, saying the government's foreign policy is about how to lose friends and influence nobody.

In a statement, Bhutan said its Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji and China's Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao signed on Thursday the MoU on the "three-step roadmap" for expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary negotiations.

"GOI's foreign policy: How to lose friends and influence nobody," Gandhi tweeted and tagged a media report over the agreement signed between Bhutan and China.

India on Thursday reacted cautiously to Bhutan and China signing the agreement.

"We have noted the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bhutan and China today. You are aware that Bhutan and China have been holding boundary negotiations since 1984. India has similarly been holding boundary negotiations with China," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
foreign policy
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
China
Bhutan

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

In Pics | Interesting facts about billionaire Jack Ma

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

'Rashmi Rocket' movie review: Makes for a decent watch

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

When wild jumbos disrupt life in 'Kashmir of the South'

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions

Was this our last Covid surge?

Was this our last Covid surge?

 