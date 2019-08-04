Grandmother arrested for torturing minor grandson

The local police in north Odisha's Balasore district detained a woman on charges of brutally torturing her minor grandson in his parent's absence. She is being interrogated and action will be initiated against her as per child rights protection laws, the district authorities said.

The incident came to light when a neighbour of the accused, Brundabati Chand, a resident of Gangadharpur village, recorded the entire episode in his mobile phone and released it on social media platforms. In the video which went viral, Brundabati was seen pushing her seven-year-old grandson to the ground and mercilessly kicking and beating the minor.

The child protection unit of the district administration along with the police swung into action after watching the video and rescued the minor boy. During preliminary investigation, the district officials found that the child's parents had shifted to Mumbai as migrant labourers, leaving behind the boy with his grandparents.

While the matter is being thoroughly investigated, the district officials said the provocation behind the grandmother’s brutal behaviour could be failure of the boy's parents to send home money for the maintenance of the minor.

“We are trying to reach out to the parents of the boy. If they failed to take care of the child we will rehabilitate him at a proper place,” said a district official. The incident has already become the talk of the entire state after the local TV news channels aired the video in their networks.