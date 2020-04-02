Grave shortcomings in Modi's Covid-19 response: Congress

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday backed the Modi government’s decision to announce a 21-day lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19 outbreak but said the move was unplanned and had caused chaos and pain to millions.

Chairing the first-ever virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Sonia also asked the Modi government to come out with a common minimum relief programme to alleviate the concerns that afflict all the people.

Top Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, A K Antony, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others attended the CWC from their respective residences through video conferencing.

“It is in a spirit of co-operation and constructive criticism that the CWC wishes to point out that the measures are taken by the Modi government so far leave much to be desired and there are several grave shortcomings,” read the Congress Working Committee resolution adopted after a four-hour meeting.

It also recommended setting up of an Economic Taskforce comprising world-renowned economists to suggest three plans – an emergency plan, a medium-term plan and a medium to the long term plan to protect and revive the economy.

Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Congress indulging in “petty politics” at a time when the entire nation was united in the fight against COVID-19.

“High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people,” Shah said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was also present at the CWC, having stayed away from the meetings of the party’s top decision-making body since stepping down as in August owning up responsibility for the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

“COVID-19 does not differentiate between political ideology, religion, caste, age or gender. The choices we make today will have a direct impact tomorrow on our family, neighbourhood, community, environment and nation,” Sonia said in her opening remarks at the CWC.

She also pitched for enhancing testing for COVID-19, contending that it was the most effective way to combat it.

“Our doctors, nurses, and health workers need all the support possible. Personal Protection Equipment such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks, etc. must be provided to them on a war footing. Equally important are ventilators and breathing equipment, isolation beds and designated hospitals to treat COVID-19,” she said.

The Congress President said the onus was on the governments to ensure that the spread of infection and casualties were not caused owing to lack of infrastructure or preparedness.

She highlighted the problems faced by farmers, micro, small and medium enterprises and those in the unorganised sector.

“The livelihood of crores of our citizens has been imperilled. The government needs to put in place a comprehensive strategy to manage this crisis,” the Congress President said.

Former Prime Minister Singh said the Congress party stood as one with the nation to take on the challenge of COVID-19.

“We do support the government but must point out shortcomings. This is imperative to fight COVID-19,” Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel said.