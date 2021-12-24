Green hydrogen is the future, tap the huge opportunity, Gadkari tells farmers

Green hydrogen is the future: Nitin Gadkari to farmers

Green hydrogen can be made from bio-mass, bio-organic waste and dirty water, and can be a substitute for coal import

  • Dec 24 2021, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 22:17 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Green hydrogen is the future of alternate fuel and farmers must get involved in its production "to tap the huge opportunity", Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. The minister was speaking at the inauguration event of an exhibition organised by 'Agrovision', of which he is the chief patron.

Green hydrogen can be made from bio-mass, bio-organic waste and dirty water, and can be a substitute for coal import, he said. "Steel plants, tractors, buses, railways and all other industries will run on green hydrogen. This is the future and now farmers should not only produce ethanol, bio-LNG but also green hydrogen and tap the huge opportunity," Gadkari said.

He told the gathering the Agrovision exhibition, where over 40 workshops are held, had been taking place for 13 years now and more than three lakh farmers attend it annually. Green hydrogen is the term given when the gas is generated entirely by renewable energy, while the other variety, that is produced by steam reforming of natural gas, is called grey hydrogen. 

