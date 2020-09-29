Grief, outrage over brutal gang rape of Dalit girl in Hathras

(Warning: Story contains some graphic details, reader discretion advised)

A girl from a scheduled caste, who was brutally assaulted after being gang-raped by four youths in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, a few days ago, died at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to the police sources, all the four accused, who hailed from the native village of the victim, have been arrested.

The victim had suffered serious injuries on her neck, face, back and stomach and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Monday, after her condition worsened.

The perpetrators tried to strangle her and a portion of her tongue was also chopped. She was paralysed and had to be put on a ventilator.

The family members alleged that the police registered the case of gang-rape almost a week after the incident.

The police, however, denied any laxity in this regard.

The incident triggered a massive outrage with the opposition leaders targeting chief minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to ensure the safety of the women in the state.

''Recurring incidents of rapes have shaken the state....the responsibility lies with the CM,'' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet.

...यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था हद से ज्यादा बिगड़ चुकी है। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा का नाम-ओ-निशान नहीं है।अपराधी खुले आम अपराध कर रहे हैं। इस बच्ची के क़ातिलों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। @myogiadityanath उप्र की महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के प्रति आप जवाबदेह हैं। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020

Priyanka, who spoke to the family members of the victim on telephone, was likely to visit them in the next few days, sources in the UP Congress said.

''We can not expect anything from this government....it is an insensitive government,'' Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said.

हाथरस की गैंग रेप एवं दरिंदगी की शिकार एक बेबस दलित बेटी ने आख़िरकार दम तोड़ दिया. नम आँखों से पु्ष्पांजलि! आज की असंवेदनशील सत्ता से अब कोई उम्मीद नहीं बची. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 29, 2020

BSP supremo Mayawati demanded stern punishment be meted out to the accused.

