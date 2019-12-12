GRSE hands over LCU amphibious ship to Indian Navy

Adding to the country's maritime security prowess, warship builder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) has delivered a Landing Craft Utility (LCU) to the Indian Navy, GRSE said here on Thursday.

The amphibious ship, that can transport and deploy main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, troops and equipment from ship to the shore, is seventh of eight such vessels being built for the Navy by GRSE, it said in a statement.

These ships can also be deployed for multi-role activities like beaching operations, search and rescue, disaster relief operations, supply and replenishment and evacuation from distant islands, the statement said.

The LCU is 62.8 metres long, 11 metres wide and has a displacement of 830 tonnes, with a low draught of 1.7 metres, it said.

With an ability to attain a maximum speed of 15 knots, the ship can accommodate 216 personnel and is equipped with two indigenous CRN 91 guns to provide artillery fire support during landing operations, GRSE said.

The LCU Mark IV class of ships, the first of which was commissioned into the Navy in 2016, are fitted with close to 90 per cent indigenous equipment, the statement said.

The GRSE has so far manufactured 103 warships since its inception in 1960.