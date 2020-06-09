GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check result on GSEB website

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the results of SSC 10th Board examination on Tuesday, June 9. Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the respective examinations and they can check the results at gseb.org.in.

Here are the details of the GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020:

Total Number of students - 10.83 lakhs

Total Passing Percentage - 60.64%

Districts - Surat (94.66%)

Rajkot - (64.08%)

Ahmedabad - (64.69%)

Medium wise Passing percentage:

English (86.75%)

Gujarati (57.54%)

Hindi (63.94%)

According to data, 1,671 students have scored 90% marks in the Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2020.

Here's how you can check Gujarat Board SSC 10th result 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB SSC result 2020’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and other log in details

Step 4: Gujarat SSC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out for further reference

In 2019, a total of 7.90 lakh regular students appeared for their Class 10 exams, out of which 5.33 lakh had passed. Surat outranked all the other districts in terms of passing percentage with 80.06 percent.