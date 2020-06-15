GSEB Gujarat HSB 12th Result 2020 declared: How to check result

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of HSC class 12th Arts and Commerce examinations on Monday.

A total of 3.7 lakh (3,71,771) students appeared in the exam out of which 2.83 lakh (2,83,624) became successful. The pass percentage touched at 76.29 percent.

Here's how students can check the results:

1. Students who appeared for these exams can check their scores on the official site of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Enter your 6-digit seat number.

3. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Alternative websites where you can check your result:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com or any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire, in this case, 'Gujarat'.

Step 3: Once directed to the page, check for the Higher Secondary Education Board Class 12 'Arts and Commerce' 2020 box.

Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy on email.

How to check result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format —HSC <space> SEAT NUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.