RIP Gufi Paintal: Tributes pour in for Mahabharat's Shakuni mama

Actor Gufi Paintal, best known for playing Shakuni mama in the epic TV serial Mahabharat, died on Monday at a hospital here due to age-related issues, his nephew Hiten Paintal said. Paintal's acting credits also include 1980s Hindi films such as Suhaag, Dillagi, as well as television shows CID and Hello Inspector, but his manipulative uncle act as Shakuni mama from BR Chopra's Mahabharat made him a household name. Track for more updates as condolences pour in for the veteran actor.
Ramayana's Arun Govil condoles Gufi Paintal's demise
Paintal's cremation to be held at 4pm today
Paintal's portrayal of 'Shakuni mama' from BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' made him a household name
Gufi Paintal, Mahabharat's Shakuni mama, passes away at 79
