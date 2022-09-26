Gujarat Assembly polls likely to be advanced

The Gujarat Assembly polls are likely to be advanced by 10-15 days and conclude before November end, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president C.R. Patil hinted on Monday.

The polls have been scheduled for December.

In 2017, the Assembly elections were held in two phases -- December 9 and 14 --, while the counting was held on December 18. The state assembly has 182 seats.

Patil, while addressing the party workers here this morning, said: "We should be ready for elections. There are all possibilities that elections will be held 10 to 15 days prior to the schedule and end before November."

He hastened to add, "I am no one to announce the election date, but I see this as a possibility."

Surprisingly, Patil's statement comes on a day Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is on a two-day Gujarat visit.